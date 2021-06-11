High school principal belts out ‘I Will Always Love You’ for graduating class of 2021

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina high school principal took the stage to address the graduating class of 2021, but he also brought something else to the podium: his impressive singing voice.

Footage of the touching moment was filmed by a member of the Guilford County Schools Board. In the video, Marcus Gause, principal of Andrews High School in High Point, can be heard belting out “I Will Always Love You” at the June 6 ceremony; it’s been shared by hundreds, including national news outlets.

“I hope life treats you kind, and I hope you have all you’ve dreamed of, and I’m wishing you joy and happiness,” he was filmed singing. “But above all this, I wish you love. And I will always love you.”

Applause from the audience grew as the principal got closer to the chorus. As he belted out the titular line, the crowd erupted in cheers.

The song, originally by Dolly Parton and famously covered by Whitney Houston, was written by Parton in 1973.