HOA demands removal of 11-year-old’s basketball hoop in North Carolina neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (NewsNation Now) — A North Carolina mother is trying to make sense of her neighborhood homeowner’s association demand to take down her son’s beloved basketball hoop.

A frustrated Lindsey Van Winkle, of Charlotte, says her son, 11-year-old Noah Yarborough, just wants to enjoy playing basketball safely in his driveway.

Van Winkle was informed via letter by Kingstree HOA that the basketball hoop must be removed reported NewsNation affiliate WJZY.

“I would have never approved him getting the basketball goal as a gift. I respect the rules, but I also feel it’s been (up) seven years with no issues,” Van Winkle said.

Latest News

Noah presented a petition with supporting signatures to save his hoop, but the board denied his appeal.

“I don’t think they made the right decision. Even with the pandemic and people signing the petition, saying it doesn’t bother them or affect them,” Yarborough said.

The Van Winkle family plans to temporarily move the hoop to a patio and get rid of it altogether by the October deadline.

“There’s just no way to work on his dribbling, three-point shots, or anything like that. When he does shoot, the ball’s going to go over the fence into the neighbor’s yard. So it’s just not feasible. There’s no room,” said Van Winkle about the patio area.

“I think it’s ridiculous. I think it’s a form of harassment. It really, really makes me sad, and disheartened,” said supportive neighbor Annie Buck.

“Unless you’re willing to put some basketball courts around this area, instead of building more houses they’ll be fine,” another neighbor added.

There may be some legal relief for the family. Legal expert Seema Iyer says that although section 10.13 of the HOA bylaws state that basketball hoops are not permitted, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has a six-year statute of limitations that applies to such restrictive covenants. Since the hoop has been in place for some time, the clause may not be enforceable or punishable.