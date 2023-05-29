9 injured in Florida beach boardwalk shooting, police say

(NewsNation) — Nine people were injured Monday after gunfire erupted on a crowded beach boardwalk in Hollywood, Florida, police said.

Several of the victims were taken to a children’s hospital, police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said. However, authorities have not yet released the ages of the victims or provided details about their conditions.

The shooting was the result of a dispute between two groups, WPTV reported. Bettineschi told media assembled at a news conference that one suspect was arrested and police were looking for another.

The nine victims were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, WTVJ-TV reported.

Videos posted on Twitter Monday evening showed emergency medical crews responding and providing aid to multiple injured people.

“Thank you to the good Samaritans, paramedics, police and emergency room doctors and nurses for their immediate response to aid the victims of today’s shooting,” city of Hollywood Mayor Josh Levy said on Facebook.

Police said there would be a heavy presence of officers as the investigation continues.

Hollywood Beach is a popular beach destination about 11 miles south of Fort Lauderdale and 20 miles north of Miami.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.