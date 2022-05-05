How Dog the Bounty Hunter would catch Casey and Vicki White

(NewsNation) — An escaped Alabama prisoner and a corrections officer have been on the run for a week, but Dog the Bounty Hunter believes it’s a matter of time before they’re caught.

“When you have a criminal like that and a police officer on the run, neither one have experience with running,” he said Thursday on “NewsNation Special Coverage.”

Casey White and Vicki White, who are not related, left an Alabama prison April 29. Vicki White said she was taking him for a mental health evaluation, but the two got in a police car and have not been seen since.

It’s since come to light that Vicki White sold her house well below market value and was leaving her job as a corrections officer. Police suspect she is a willing participant in Casey White’s escape.

Dog recommends checking AirBnBs and similar rental properties in a 3,000 mile radius to see who has made long-term bookings.

“They probably rented an Airbnb for maybe 90 days because she’ll know, being a police officer, you have to go under right now,” he said. “Things are going to calm down and cool off.”

Laying low is important, he adds, because their physical features are distinct. Casey White is 6’9″ — a “dead giveaway.” He surmises Vicki White is doing most of the shopping in a disguise.

This is a high-profile case, but fugitive pursuits are common. U.S. marshals caught 84,247 fugitives last year.

Some do evade capture. Eric Robert Rudolph, the Olympic Park bomber, evaded capture for almost seven years. It took police 17 years to catch up with Ted Kaczynski, the so-called Unabomber.

But Dog is confident the amount of attention this case has gotten means this is only a matter of time.

“You never know who’s going to see you. Someone’s going to spot them.”