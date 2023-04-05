Study: Human drugs found in popular Florida fish statewide

Redfish in the Gulf of Mexico, Homosassa, Florida, US (Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Human pharmaceuticals used to treat everything from heartburn to Alzheimer’s disease symptoms are turning up in fish in waters across the state of Florida, according to a new study.

The yearlong research project funded by Florida International University and the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust deemed the presence of potent contaminants in redfish an “urgent concern” and “significant threat” to Florida’s recreational fishery.

“The study’s results provide more evidence of the ongoing need for significant investment in Florida’s water infrastructure,” the study’s authors wrote in a report, “including employing additional innovative wastewater treatment solutions, like ozonation, to address pharmaceuticals and other contaminants of emerging concern.”

Researchers tested 113 Florida redfish for 94 commonly prescribed pharmaceuticals and detected a total of 17 unique drugs. On average, 2.1 drugs were detected in each redfish, and only seven had zero pharmaceuticals.

The most commonly detected drugs were cardiovascular medications, opioid pain relievers and psychoactive medication, according to the study. Flecainide, which treats irregular heartbeats, was found in 53% of the fish sampled, while caffeine was found in 43%.

The study builds on one conducted last year that detected contaminants in 100% of bonefish samples from Biscayne Bay and Florida Keys.

Bonefish have become exceedingly rare in Florida, WLRN reported, as scientists worry that septic pollution is driving the fish away.