Hummer with 4 gas containers bursts into flames after filling up at Florida gas station

HOMOSASSA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hummer burst into flames after the driver filled up several gas cans at a station in Citrus County, Florida, according to fire officials.

Citrus County Fire Rescue crews were called to the scene just before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning. Upon arrival, they found a 2004 Hummer H2 on fire.

According to a Citrus County Fire Rescue spokesperson, the driver had just filled up gas cans at a nearby Texaco Food Mart. Firefighters found four 5-gallon containers filled with gasoline in the back of the truck.

Crews put the fire out by 11:09 a.m.

Firefighters say one person was injured but refused to be transported for treatment against medical advice. They did not say what the injury was nor how severe.

The Florida State Fire Marshal was called to the scene and is investigating to determine the official cause of the fire. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection was also notified and helped coordinate fuel spill cleanup.

The fire comes as officials urge people not to “panic buy” gasoline over fuel shortage concerns. Worry started to grow earlier this week when the Colonial Pipeline was forced to close due to a cyber attack.