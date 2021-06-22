‘I feel myself dying’: 911 calls released from mass shooting outside Miami banquet hall

MIAMI (NewsNation Now) — Police have released chilling 911 calls from the night three people were killed and 20 others were injured in a shooting outside of a Miami banquet hall.

On the night of Sunday, May 30, suspects fired 100 rounds into a crowd gathered for a rap concert at El Mula Banquet Hall in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

In the calls, dispatchers can be heard saving lives over the phone and directing survivors to assist before paramedics arrive.

“There’s all types of people out here shot. I’m shot. Everybody’s shot ma’am,” said one caller.

“I’ve been shot and I feel myself dying,” said another caller.

The chaotic scene of people running was captured on surveillance cameras as victims collapsed on the sidewalk. Police said the suspects were armed with assault rifles and the entire ordeal happened in less than 10 seconds.

Detectives are still reportedly looking for the gunmen. The Miami Herald, who obtained the 911 recordings, says it may have all begun over a dispute that started between music groups on social media.

“Targeting individuals and at the same time hitting innocent people that have nothing to do with their beef. Ruining families,” said Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez.