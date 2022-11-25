Ian’s impact lingers in Florida ahead of holidays

(NewsNation) — Hurricane Ian left devastating destruction as it made landfall in southwest Florida in late September. Entire communities were washed out by Ian’s heavy rain and fierce winds.

Mayor Kyle Battie of Sarasota and Mayor Emeritus Craig Cates, current Monroe County commissioner, said people are still trying to rebuild their lives as they head into the holiday season, and they still need help.

“We got flooded on both sides of the islands, which is it’s quicker to recover, obviously, than the wind damage destroyed houses, but a lot of homes aren’t livable. So that was making it more difficult for Thanksgiving,” Cates said.