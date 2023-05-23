Inmate dug hole through prison cell, stabbed man: officials

(NewsNation) — An inmate dug a hole through a cell wall at Rice Street jail in Fulton County, Georgia before stabbing a man, according to a news release provided to ABC News.

After digging the hole, Kavian Thomas allegedly attacked Derondney Russell, another inmate, per the press release.

Russell suffered “superficial stab wounds to his upper body” after being stabbed multiple times by Thomas, according to the ABC News report. He received treatment in the medical unit of the jail.

Officers reportedly found multiple weapons in both cells that were made “from parts of the dilapidated building infrastructure.”

“This jail has clearly outlived its useful life,” interim Fulton County Jail commander Curtis Clark said in the news release. “That reality makes it even more challenging for us to do our job providing the safest possible environment, not only for staff but for the inmates, as well.”