Investigation underway after hundreds of FedEx packages found ‘thrown off a ravine’

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama authorities are investigating a situation involving hundreds of missing packages from FedEx.
According to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, deputies located “300-400 boxes of assorted sizes” that appear to have “been thrown off a ravine.”
At 5 p.m., FedEx officials sent another vehicle to collect the assorted packages from the scene. They were unable to get all of the packages Wednesday night and will send another truck Thursday to finish.
FedEx will scan the packages to see where they came from and where they are supposed to go.
Sheriff Mark Moon said that a deputy will be guarding the packages all night.
