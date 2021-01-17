Irate, maskless person escorted out of Virgina Kroger twice

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Videos show an unmasked person yelling and cursing at a security guard inside a Kroger in Richmond, Virginia.

Two incidents are in focus at the Lombardy Street Kroger — the most recent occurred just two days ago.

Often inaudible, the shopper can be heard shouting expletives at the officer who attempts to escort the person out the front door.

They “just flipped out. Started calling me b-words,” Nigel Norwood told NewsNation affiliate WRIC, the SSGIS private security guard who recorded both incidents on his cell phone.

Norwood said the person was causing a disturbance inside the store in May–yelling, and cursing. Prompting him to ask them to leave and not return.

“Out the store, sir,” Norwood can be heard saying multiple times as the shopper continuously repeats the same expletives.

When asked about how he remained calm and collected, Norwood — a U.S. Marine — said “it’s up to you to carry it [the situation] in the most professional way possible, especially when you represent a company and when you represent a business that’s been around for a very long time who is entrusting you to keep the store secure.“

Once the pair reach the checkout area during the most recent incident on Wednesday, Norwood handed-off his phone to a friend who happened to be there, because he was uncertain how the person may further react.

“I made sure that the camera was rolling because I already knew that the approach and the response that I was going to get wasn’t going to go my way,” he said.

“If it did go right then you know, the footage would not be out.”

Even once the person and Norwood made it outside, both times, the shopper continued to yell expletives.

Friday night the Lombardy Street Floor Supervisor Ariel Christian said the person causing all the commotion was put on a “trespassing” list in-house after the first incident.

Christian said behavior typically does not rise to the level of having to be on that list, but the May incident was an exception.