Items from Murdaugh’s Moselle property hit the auction block

A bullet hole is seen from inside of the feed room at the Murdaugh Moselle property on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 in Islandton, S.C. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)

(NewsNation) — A few weeks after Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of his wife and son, some contents from his and his family’s home will be auctioned off.

According to WYFF News 4, Liberty Auction of Pembroke, Georgia, secured items from the house located on the Murdaugh’s Moselle hunting property in Colleton County, South Carolina. CNN reports that Liberty was hired to clean out the house and sell its contents, which, along with other offerings, will be auctioned off starting at 4 p.m. Thursday.

“We just don’t know what to expect, for real,” Liberty Auction owner Lori Mattingly told WYFF News 4. “There quite possibly will be a tremendous amount of people who show up, but we just don’t know.”

Mattingly told the news outlet that the Murdaugh estate items only account for about 30% of what will be available at auction.

There will be no online or “absentee” bids for any items, according to Liberty Auction’s Facebook page, which states, “If you want something, you have to be there in person.”

Items being auctioned off, according to pictures Liberty posted on Facebook, include lamps, beds, dishes, couches, full-length mirrors, picture frames and rugs.

Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his mother Maggie, 52, were found shot to death on the Moselle property on June 7, 2021. Alex Murdaugh has maintained his innocence, even though he received two consecutive life sentences when he was found guilty in their killings on March 3. He has since appealed the conviction.

The case received national attention, as Alex Murdaugh, a disgraced lawyer who was once part of an influential South Carolina legal family, also stands accused of numerous financial crimes.