‘It’s devastating’: Daughter of woman found in alligator’s mouth reflects on tragedy

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The last few days have been heart-wrenching for the family of 41-year-old Sabrina Peckham, who was discovered Friday in the mouth of an alligator in Pinellas County.

Pinellas County officials report her body was discovered in the area of 134th Avenue North in Largo.

Peckham had two kids and was homeless at the time. NewsNation affiliate WFLA spoke to her daughter, Breauna Dorris, about the tragedy.

“It’s devastating to hear that you lost a loved one like that,” Dorris said.

The Sheriff’s Office said how Peckham died exactly is under investigation.

“It’s a lot harder knowing that your loved one didn’t get to pass peacefully or easy that it was gruesome, and hard, and painful on her,” she said.

Dorris said her mother was living near where her body was found so when the news came out that human remains were spotted with an alligator, she became worried.

“All you could do was hope and pray that it wasn’t her, but it was,” she said.

Peckham’s family is raising money for her funeral via GoFundMe and holding a candlelight vigil at the site where her body was discovered Friday at 6 p.m. The public is welcome to attend.