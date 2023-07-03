Celebrities rally behind 93-year-old South Carolina woman

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (NewsNation) — A 93-year-old Hilton Head woman who has been fighting to keep a home that’s been in her family since the Civil War has gained national attention and support from celebrities.

Josephine Wright has been battling with Bailey Point Investment LLC., which has been trying to force her to sell her land through, what she calls, a “frivolous lawsuit.”

The company is building a 147-unit neighborhood that encroaches on Wright’s land off Jonesville Road — land that has been in her family since shortly after the Civil War.

The investment company claims it owns part of her property and that it wants it back.

Even at 93, Wright — a grandmother to 40, great-grandmother to 50 and great-great-grandmother to 16 — says she is ready to fight for her home and her family’s past and future.

“I’ve been pretty much of a fighter all my life,” Wright said.

Wright’s plight has led to a groundswell of support, including several celebrities who are backing her fight.

It was a local news report filed by reporter Andrew Davis from NewsNation affiliate WSAV that grabbed the attention of billionaire media mogul Tyler Perry.

Perry, known for his generosity, reposted the story on his Instagram account for his more than 7 million followers.

“Well, that makes two of us. Ms. Wright, please tell where to show up and what you need to help you fight,” Perry wrote in his post.

Perry’s post gained popularity among other celebrities, including rapper Meek Mill who commented on the legal drama, saying, “Corporate bullying at its finest. This is super-hero status.”

Bailey Point Investment LLC. filed the case against Wright back in February after she refused the company’s offer to buy her land.

They’re developing a multi-condo unit right behind her home and said parts of the property encroach on their development.

And while the project has been given the green light, developers said Wright is hindering their progress.

Donations have been pouring in, as celebrities rally around the elderly woman.

NBA superstar Kyrie Irving reportedly donated $40,000 to a GoFundMe account set up to help with legal fees.

In the meantime, Wright vowed to continue the fight for her home.

“Our effort is to make sure that we keep this property. It’s historical. It goes back to the Civil War and it’s been in the family since that time,” Wright said.

The Wright family has raised more than $150,000 to help with the matriarch’s legal defense.

Her attorneys filed a counterclaim alleging harassment by the developing firm.

There has yet to be any word yet on whether Perry has had a chance to connect with Wright.

NewsNation affiliate WSAV and Devan Markham contributed to this report.