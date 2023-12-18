Jury Duty scams ramping up in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Sheriff’s Office Consumer Protection Unit has received calls from citizens stating that someone from the office called and told them they missed jury duty and needed to pay a fine or they would be arrested.

Norfolk Sheriff’s Office stressed that they will never call and ask for money, and anything to do with jury duty is always done through the mail. They will also never call someone to tell them they have a warrant for their arrest.

“Scams like these are rather common and oftentimes the caller will use the name of an actual employee of the agency in hopes of tricking the citizen into sending money,” said Captain Imprevento of the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office Consumer Protection Unit. “We appreciate citizen contacting us to make us aware of this scam, and are thankful they didn’t send money to the caller.”

Any resident who fell victim to this scam and sent money to the callers, please contact the Norfolk Police Department’s Economic Crimes Division or the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office Consumer Protection Unit at 757-664-4344 to file a report.