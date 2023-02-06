Deputies shot and killed a man in a Spartanburg home after responding to an arrest warrant. (Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — A man was fatally shot by South Carolina deputies after he stabbed a K-9 police dog during a standoff, officials said.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they were at Darius L.J. Holcomb’s home to serve an arrest warrant when the situation escalated. Holcomb threatened deputies with a knife and then barricaded himself in a bedroom, officials said.

Holcomb’s family members were evacuated from the home before deputies began negotiating with him. After both negotiations and tear gas failed, deputies eventually broke into the room where Holcomb had barricaded himself.

A K-9 deputy was among the authorities that entered the room and Holcomb stabbed the K-9 several times, according to Cpl. John Burgess with the sheriff’s office.

In response, at least one deputy fired a weapon and Holcomb was struck and killed, Burgess says. He was declared dead on the scene.

The K-9 deputy is expected to make a full recovery as its harness prevented puncture wounds, Burgess said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident.