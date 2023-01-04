Kentucky flood victims still displaced six months later

(NewsNation) — As President Joe Biden heads to Kentucky to tout his infrastructure plans, some families impacted by historic flooding last summer are still displaced.

Missy Amburgey Crovetti said her grandmother died of a broken heart after losing everything in the July floods. Hundreds of people were displaced and more than two dozen died in the flooding, which destroyed Crovetti’s grandmother’s home. Some people have made it back home, she told NewsNation, but not all.

“My uncle, who lived in the house with my grandmother, is still living in a camper that’s being provided by a church. And so we’re looking for, you know, permanent housing for him,” Crovetti said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved more than $80 million in relief for Kentucky flood victims. Still, Crovetti said, there are people in need.

“There’s never enough help. Logistically, Eastern Kentucky is difficult to get into. We could always use more,” she said.

Still, Crovetti said there has been a lot of assistance and neighbors have leaned on each other as the community rebuilds.

“They’ve done a lot of things. It just takes time. And when you’re the one that doesn’t have a home, that just seems insurmountable,” she said.

