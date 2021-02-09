Kodak Black offers to pay tuition of slain FBI agents’ children

Rapper Kodak Black has offered to pay the tuitions of the children of two FBI agents killed in the line of duty, according to his attorney. (Getty/Handout)

(NewsNation Now) – Rapper Kodak Black has offered to pay the college tuition of the children of two FBI agents who were killed in Florida last week, his lawyer confirmed to NewsNation affiliate Nexstar Media Wire.

Attorney Bradford Cohen said Black asked him to reach out to the FBI Miami Division after learning about the deaths of special agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger, who were killed while serving a search warrant.

“He’s always concerned over children that lose their parents,” Cohen said. “He came from a tough area where he saw a lot of hardship overtake people’s lives … that’s why he does a lot of giveaways.”

Last Tuesday, Schwartzenberger and Alfin were in front of child pornography suspect David Huber’s Sunrise home when the 55-year-old shot through the door, killing them and wounding three others, according to the FBI.

Schwartzenberger is survived by her husband and two sons, Alfin by his wife and son.

Both agents were themselves dedicated to protecting children – Schwartzenberger worked to combat the online victimization of young people while Alfin earned the Director’s Award, the highest honor an FBI employee can receive, for an investigation that brought down a child sexual exploitation site on the dark web.

Kodak Black has a history of generosity toward children in need, even before he was recently released from prison after his sentence was commuted by former President Donald Trump.

While still incarcerated in December of 2020, Black gave $20,000 to Broward County children in the form of gift cards, scooters and other toys.

“Every month he’s always doing something like that … he’ll sometimes go on GoFundMe and donate there,” said Cohen.

The FBI didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment about whether or not the agents’ families will accept the offer, but Cohen said now he is just waiting on a call from the Miami field office to figure out logistics.

Black’s commutation cited the 23-year-old rapper’s history of giving – he has donated notebooks to schoolchildren, supplies to daycare centers, $50,000 in relief money for restaurants in Pompano Beach and food for the hungry.

Black was serving a three-year sentence for buying guns with falsified background documents.