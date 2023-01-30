Shooting in Lakeland, Florida, injures 10, police say

(NewsNation) — Police are investigating a shooting Monday in Florida that injured 10 people, two of them critically.

No suspect was in custody early Monday evening in the shooting that occurred along a public street around 3:45 p.m. in Lakeland, Florida, NewsNation affiliate WFLA reported. No motive had been definitely confirmed.

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said at a news conference two people who were shot were transported to a local hospital and were in critical condition and undergoing surgery for their injuries. One was shot in the abdomen, and the other was shot in the jaw or face area.

The other eight suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. All of the victims were males between the ages of 20-35.

Taylor said the shooting was carried out by people inside a dark-blue Nissan that drove down the street and began firing out of all four windows. Police are searching for the vehicle.

“We have reason to believe that this was a targeted event,” Taylor said.

He said a “quantity” of marijuana was found at the scene, but its unknown how or if that was related to the shooting.