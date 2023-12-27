Landlord gives tenants free rent for Christmas

(NewsNation) — New Orleans landlord Britni Ricard gave the tenants in her building a Christmas gift of a month’s free rent.

Ricard is the CEO of her company, COTA Skin Care, and bought an apartment building as an investment property. The ten-unit building has many single mothers as tenants, according to Ricard.

She told tenants about the gift in November and a video of her surprise announcement circulated on TikTok.

Rents have cooled somewhat in recent months, but high rents and home prices have hurt Americans already dealing with inflation. High housing costs have meant many millennials are becoming home owners later in life than previous generations.

Ricard also announced she would be holding a seminar to help tenants work toward becoming homeowners.