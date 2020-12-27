1 shot at Virginia mall, police searching for gunman

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — One person was shot after a shooting at Valley View Mall in Roanoke, Virginia Saturday, Roanoke Police say.

Police said officers were responding to reports of shots fired inside the mall on the upper level around 6:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found an individual who had been shot. That person was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Additional officers with the Roanoke Police Department as well as Roanoke County Police and the Virginia State Police responded to safely evacuate the mall.

The initial investigation determined the incident began with a verbal altercation when one of the people involved began shooting. That’s when the yet-to-be identified person was shot.

Police say no arrests have been made and no one is currently in custody.

The investigation into the shooting continues and police are telling everyone to avoid Valley View Mall until further notice.

If you have information about this shooting, you are asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text Roanoke Police at 274637. Please begin the text with “Roanoke PD” to ensure the text is properly sent. Calls and texts can both remain anonymous.

