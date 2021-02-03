Law enforcement cracks down on masks, rowdy boaters in Tampa ahead of Super Bowl

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Law enforcement agencies in the Tampa area are increasing security and sending more patrols to local waterways ahead of Super Bowl LV.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and the Tampa Police Department are helping code enforcement officers crack down on the city’s new mask mandate.

“It’s all hands on deck for the city staff,” said Keith O’Connor, the manager of Neighborhood Enhancement, the division that oversees code enforcement.

O’Connor said more officers will be patrolling waterways and high-traffic areas such as Ybor City, SoHo, Channelside, beginning Wednesday.

Businesses and individuals that don’t comply with the city’s order can get a citation.

Those who don’t comply with the order will be asked to leave the area or face a fine. Fines range from $150 for the first offense, $300 for the second, and $450 for the third and subsequent.

Local authorities are also assisting with security on Tampa’s waterways.

The U.S. Coast Guard and other agencies are increasing patrols and creating safety zones. NewsNation affiliate WFLA toured the river with the sheriff’s office and discussed the new restrictions that are in place.

“If you are in that safety zone, you can’t stop your boat. If you do you are going to be ushered along. Again, make sure you have the proper safety equipment and you are not operating your boat impaired and you’re not partaking in any type of reckless behavior like speeding or driving aggressively,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

HCSO dive teams have been out in the water, but have not located any suspicious items.

“People who decide to speed and drive at a fast rate of speed when there is no wake zones, safety equipment, if we’re going to be out on the water, safety has to be paramount, make sure we have enough life preservers on the boat for everyone who is on the boat,” Chronister said.