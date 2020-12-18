At least 5 shots fired at North Carolina mall, prompting evacuation

RALEIGH, N.C. (NewsNation Now) — A North Carolina mall is being evacuated amid reports of shots fired at Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh, NewsNation affiliate WNCN-TV reported.

Raleigh Police say officers are responding to a reported shooting at the mall.

At approximately 8:47 p.m., officers responded to a report a shooting at Crabtree Valley Mall. Officers are currently on scene conducting a follow-up investigation. — Raleigh Police (@raleighpolice) December 18, 2020

Officials told WNCN-TV the incident happened near the Macy’s, at least five shots were fired, and a trail of blood was observed.

Multiple police vehicles and ambulances were observed outside of the mall area.

An employee who answered the phone at department store Belk’s said that the store was on lockdown when reports first came in.