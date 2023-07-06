Lorincz called cops repeatedly on Owens before shooting

(NewsNation) — Body camera footage released Monday by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office shows multiple instances in which Susan Louise Lorincz called police to complain about her neighbor Ajike “AJ” Owens’ children.

Lorincz, who is white, was arrested June 6 and charged with manslaughter for shooting Owens, a Black mother of four. She was also charged with culpable negligence, battery and two counts of assault.

Lorincz told investigators that she acted in self-defense, and that Owens had been trying to break down her door before Lorincz fired the gun. But Sheriff Billy Woods said that the investigation, which included eyewitness statements, established that Lorincz’s actions were not justifiable under Florida law.

Before Lorincz’s arrest, the sheriff had said that because of Florida’s “stand your ground” law, he couldn’t make an arrest unless he could prove the shooter did not act in self-defense. The case has sparked protests and outcry in the community.

Lorincz pleaded not guilty to the charges. She remains in jail on a $150,000 bond; she’s due back in court July 11.

Neighbors reportedly said Lorincz frequently antagonized neighborhood children who played outside her home by using racial slurs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.