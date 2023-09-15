Louisiana man charged with separate killings at same address

BATON ROUGE, La. (NewsNation) — Cedrick Lang was charged with murdering a woman in July, and now, he’s been charged with a second murder at the same address, according to Baton Rouge police.

Lang, 25, was initially arrested in connection to the July 3 beating death of Rachel Johnson, 42, NewsNation Baton Rouge affiliate BRProud.com reports.

He now faces a second-degree murder charge in the Dec. 26, 2022 death of Christina Hobbs, 26.

Both murders reportedly happened at the same location. According to court records, Lang was previously arrested on domestic abuse battery and violating protective orders.

His bond was set for $300,000 after his July arrest, BRProud.com reports.