Mail carrier dies months after being struck by speeding SUV near high school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — NewsNation affiliate WRIC has learned that the mail carrier struck by a speeding SUV near Highland Springs High School in September has died.

30-year-old Marvin Young, who had been with the postal service for more than five years, was struck by an SUV in the shopping center near Highland Springs High School moments after fights broke out at the school.

According to police, that SUV sped through the parking lot and struck Young, who was ejected from his van and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Days after the crash, Young’s sister, Jazzie, shared that her brother was “on the ventilation. Neck brace, collapsed lung, broken rib.” She added: “He’s okay in the condition he’s in, but we need as much support as possible from friends and family.”

However, three months later, family confirmed with 8News reporter Autumn Childress that Young has died as a result of his injuries.

At the time of the crash, the driver, identified as a woman, was charged with reckless driving and released on a summons.

Despite the tremendous loss, Jazzie added her gratitude toward the community for the support her family has received.

“We, as a family, just want to thank the community for their love, support and prayers at this time. We all just trying to cope with our loss. Marvin was dearly loved by everyone he met in his 30 years of living. His smile and laugh will be missed,” Jazzie said.

This is a developing story.