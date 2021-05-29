Man arrested after woman’s dismembered body found in North Carolina

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police announced Friday evening a murder arrest after finding a woman’s dismembered body earlier in the week.

Police said that a white female, likely in her 30s, was found on a driveway along Bright Street around 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Willie Lee Langston Jr., 29, of La Grange, was arrested at the Goldsboro Police Department without incident and charged with murder Friday afternoon, according to a news release from Goldsboro officials.

Police said Langston came to the police department about his vehicle being seized in Mt. Olive earlier Friday, the news release said.

Police said Friday they have a “tentative identification” of the woman but are not releasing her ID until they receive a “positive identification” from the State Medical Examiner’s Office and the North Carolina State Crime Laboratory.

Neighbors and a 911 call reported the woman’s body was dismembered.

Earlier this week, police released a photo of a car they believe was linked to the crime. Tuesday evening, police said they were searching for the car, which appeared to be a Cadillac sedan, in connection with the discovery of the body.

Friday afternoon, police said the car was found. They did not say anything else about it or the possible driver.

Langston is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center without bond.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday in District Court.