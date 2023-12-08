Man arrested after meth found in empty box of chicken, North Carolina sheriff’s offcie says

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested this week after narcotics agents found several ounces of methamphetamine inside an empty box of chicken, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, Lee County Narcotics Agents served an arrest warrant and executed a search warrant in the 6200 block of South Plank Road just inside the Lee County line outside Cameron.

The homeowner, 39-year-old Kristin Nacole Brower, was arrested on outstanding drug charges from Moore County.

As agents continued to search the home, they found 11 ounces of meth inside an empty box of chicken, as well as, other drug paraphernalia, the sheriff’s office said.

11 ounces of meth were found in an empty box of chicken, according to Lee County Narcotics Agents. (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Jason Ray Woody, 41, was arrested and charged following the discovery in the chicken box. He is charged with trafficking methamphetamine by possession, possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the sheriff’s office, Woody appeared before a Lee County magistrate and was given a $125,000 bond.

Brower was served her outstanding Moore County warrants of possession with intent to sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance.

Brower also appeared before a Lee County magistrate. She is being held without bond pending an appearance before a district court judge, the sheriff’s office said.