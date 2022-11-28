Florida man dives into ocean to save ring during proposal

(NewsNation) — A moment that was supposed to be romantic between a boyfriend proposing to his girlfriend resulted in the man diving into the water in Florida to save the engagement ring.

The New York Post reported that Scott Clyne and his then-girlfriend Suzie Tucker were standing on the boat admiring the view when Clyne attempted to propose only for the box to fall into the ocean.

Then, he dove into the sea to keep the romance afloat while Tucker laughed out of awe, according to a now-viral TikTok.

A friend, who was on the boat with the couple, managed to capture the moment, The New York Post reported.