Man get 33 years for firing into home, killing sleeping boy

RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 33 years in prison for killing a 2-year-old boy as he slept by his mother with shots he fired in anger in a property dispute with his neighbor, prosecutors said.

Dionte D’Chon Habersham, 21, was found guilty of murder Thursday in Jasper County, the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said in a statement.

Habersham was angry with the boy’s father who placed a row of logs along his property line to keep his neighbors from driving their vehicles over where his septic tank was buried, prosecutors said.

Habersham fired several shots into the mobile home in August 2018 and one bullet hit the boy in the head, investigators said,

“There should have been no safer place in the world for Moises Montano than asleep in his home, next to his mother,” said Deputy Solicitor Sean Thornton, who prosecuted the case. “I’ve been at this a while, but this is one of the most heartbreaking crimes I’ve ever prosecuted.”

Latest News