Man ‘plays dead’ at interstate exit waiting for good Samaritan — then stabs and tries to rob driver, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) – A man ‘played dead’ along a North Carolina interstate Monday while waiting for a good samaritan before stabbing and trying to rob them, according to the Asheville Police Department.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m., at the exit ramp, Exit 47, on I-40 in west Asheville near Brevard Road.

Authorities say a man stopped his vehicle on the exit ramp when he saw a person not moving on the side of the road. The man rolled down his vehicle’s window to see if the person needed any help, and the person did not respond.

Latest News

The man then got out of his car to go and see if he could provide help, police said. When he got close, the suspect demanded his wallet, and when he refused, the suspect stabbed him in the leg and ran toward a wooded area, police said.

The man was able to transport himself to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, authorites said.

The suspect is described as a white male, 6’0″ tall, and approximately 180 pounds. He has a beard and light brown hair down to his shoulders.

This incident remains under investigation by the APD. If anyone has any information on this incident they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110.