Man suspected of shooting Florida officer found in Georgia treehouse

(NewsNation Now) — A man suspected of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer was arrested in a treehouse near Atlanta, police said Saturday.

Othal Wallace was found hiding in a treehouse on a property affiliated with a group known as the NFAC. The Not F****** Around Coalition (NFAC) is an all-Black paramilitary group based out of Atlanta with members across the country.

Wallace is accused of shooting officer Jason Raynor in the head. Officials say Raynor approached Wallace on Wednesday night while he was sitting in a car parked at an apartment complex. He asked Wallace if he lived at the apartment complex.

Body camera video then shows the suspect suddenly pulling out a gun and shooting Raynor.

The FBI, U.S. Marshalls and Homeland Security assisted in Wallace’s arrest.