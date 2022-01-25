Maryland school shooting: Teen faces attempted murder charge

(NewsNation Now) — A 15-year-old student who was shot at a Maryland high school last week remained in critical condition Monday, according to Montgomery County Police.

A 17-year-old has been charged with attempted second-degree murder in connection with the shooting Friday at Magruder High School in Rockville, authorities said. The alleged shooter, Steven Alston Jr., was being held without bond Saturday.

The Associated Press does not normally identify juveniles charged with offenses but has done so in this case because police named Alston and said he is facing prosecution on serious charges as an adult.

Alston Jr., was taken into custody about two hours after officers were called to the school on Friday afternoon, Montgomery County Police said.

The victim did not reveal the suspected gunman’s identity to investigating officers or say that he was shot, Montgomery County Police Chief Marcus Jones said.

Other students posted about the incident and identified the teenagers involved online but didn’t notify school staff or call 911, Jones said.

It was a school security officer who located the wounded 15-year-old male student in a washroom during a passing period, police have said.

After police determined it was not an active shooter situation, the school was placed on lockdown for several hours. Officers eventually located Alston Jr. in a classroom with other students and staff. The gun’s frame was found on the floor. Investigators additionally found the slide of the gun in Alston Jr.’s backpack and a magazine and ammunition in his sock, police said.

Jones confirmed during a news conference Sunday that the weapon used during the shooting was a “ghost gun,” or a gun that is sold in separate parts and assembled by the user. Ghost guns do not have commercial serial numbers.

There was no evidence suggesting the alleged shooter was targeting anyone else within the school of about 1,700 students, police said in a news release issued Saturday.