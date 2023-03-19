Miami Beach declares curfew over spring break violence

Crime scene tape is shown at the scene along Ocean Drive in Miami Beach, Fla. Friday, March 17, 2023, where police say one person was killed and a second was wounded when gunfire erupted in an area of Miami Beach crowded with people on spring break. (Aaron Leibowitz/Miami Herald via AP)

(NewsNation) — The city of Miami Beach, Florida has declared a state of emergency and instituted a curfew ahead of spring break.

In a press release, the city announced “a state of emergency and an 11:59 p.m. curfew to take effect on Sunday, March 19, 2023 through 6 a.m. Monday, March 20, 2023.” The city will hold a special meeting on Monday to determine additional measures, including a curfew for the coming days.

The decision comes after two deadly shootings over the weekend, one Friday night and the other early Sunday morning. In addition to the shootings, the city mentioned large and unruly crowds as a contributing factor to the decision.

The Friday shooting took place in one of the city’s busiest areas, crowded with spring break travelers. One of the victims died and the shooter was detained at the scene.

Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency over spring break violence in previous years as well, and earlier this week a judge approved a change to the city’s alcohol rules, moving last call from 5 a.m. to 2 a.m.

The curfew includes exemptions for essential services, those driving to or from work, guests with a hotel reservation in the covered area and regular business services and deliveries. Businesses in the area will also be allowed to continue delivery services.