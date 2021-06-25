Miami restaurant community rallies to help at collapsed condominium site

SURFSIDE, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — The Miami-area community is rallying together after the collapse of a condominium building collapsed early Thursday. At least 159 people are still missing; search and rescue efforts are continued Friday.

While organizations are collecting donations in the aftermath of the tragedy, members of Miami’s restaurant community are donating meals, including the World Central Kitchen.

“We’re here serving all of the emergency responders. Those yesterday who were displaced or evacuated from the building and neighboring buildings. We act very quickly, pulling together all of the local resources that we have,” Monica Majors, who leads the Florida World Central Kitchen group team.

Major told NewsNationNow.com that the organization pulled together local resources that have worked with the World Central Kitchen during the pandemic, and many local establishments heeded the call.

“It was really fortuitous for us to activate very quickly being here on site, especially with our partners, the Miami Heat, calling us at the same time they were activating almost a caravan of support over the 79th Street Causeway to be here,” Major explained.

In addition to meals, Major said the organization is there to provide as many resources as they can.

“We’re just here to provide what we can for them, and as everyone hopes for miracles together, we offer that bit of nourishment,” she said. “It means the world to them to know that they can come out there and not have to worry about getting a full and a warm belly, and know that they’re being looked after, and everyone’s very grateful.”

The American Red Cross is also sheltering, feeding, and providing support to victims of the condo collapse. Those who wish to donate to the American Red Cross online can do so here.

To donate by check or to a specific cause, complete a donation form by printing and mailing it to: American Red Cross, PO Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839.