Missing man found clinging to his capsized boat off Florida coast

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — A 62-year-old man is back on dry land after his boat capsized off the coast of Florida.

The US Coast Guard says the motor vessel Angeles found Stuart Bee clinging to the hull of his boat about 86 miles offshore of Port Canaveral Sunday.

#MustSee: Stuart Bee is recovered by the 225-foot motor vessel, #Angeles. The crew spotted the man clinging to the bow of the vessel and took him aboard and will transport him to shore. #BREAKING

Photo credit: crew member aboard the m/v Angeles. pic.twitter.com/1MSKcVRYG5 — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 30, 2020

Bee went out on his 32-foot Sea Ray boat on Nov. 27th. He was reported missing the next day.

#UPDATE: @USCG crews along with a CBP air asset are continuing to search for Stuart Bee, a 62 year-old man who departed from Cape Marina in #portcanaveral Nov. 27 at about 4 p.m.

Searching for a 32-foot Sea Ray, STINGRAY, FL5123HU.

Please call 904-714-7558 with any new info. pic.twitter.com/8UM99f67JV — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) November 29, 2020

“Saving lives at sea is our highest calling. This is a truly incredible outcome that demonstrates the bond among all mariners and our community,” Capt. Mark Vlaun, commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Jacksonville, said in a release. “Thank you to our mission partners that launch into action and to all who got the word out to find and rescue Mr. Bee”

US Coast Guard aircrew and watchstanders took part in the search. A U.S. Customs and Border Patrol air marine asset also assisted.