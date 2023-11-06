Missing child alert: Florida officials continue to search for 13-year-old girl

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida law enforcement officials continue searching for a missing teen.

A Florida missing child alert was issued for 13-year-old Stacy Rangel-Gomez. Officials initially reported that Stacy was 12 on Saturday.

Stacy was last seen in the 1560 block of 63rd Avenue South in West Palm Beach. She was wearing a red shirt, black pants and black shoes.

Officials said Stacy has black hair, brown eyes and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall. She also has a piercing on the left side of her nose.

Anyone with information on Stacy’s whereabouts is asked to call the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office at 561-688-3400 or 911.