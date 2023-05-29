2 inmates escape Mississippi jail where 4 others broke out

Joseph Spring, left, and Michael Lewis, escaped from the Raymond Detention Center near Jackson, Mississippi Monday, police said. Lewis was caught later in the day. (Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

(NewsNation) — Two inmates escaped a Mississippi jail Monday, weeks after four others broke out of the same facility.

The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Lewis and Joseph Spring were missing from the Raymond Detention Center during Monday morning’s headcount.

“A breach in the facility and damage was later located along with fence damage,” the department said in a Facebook post.

Lewis was caught later Monday evening. Spring remained at large.

The escape follows another late last month, when four inmates broke out of the jail. Two were caught, while the other two were found dead.

The Associated Press reports that Raymond Detention Center, where the inmates escaped, has faced federal scrutiny. A federal judge in July ordered a rare takeover of the jail after he said deficiencies in supervision and staffing led to “a stunning array of assaults, as well as deaths.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.