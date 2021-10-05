This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. (Orange County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — The body of missing Florida college student Miya Marcano was officially identified by the medical examiner on Tuesday.

Orange County Medical Examiner Dr. Joshua Stephany confirmed that the body found in a wooded area near the Tymber Skan Condominiums in Orlando on Oct. 2 is in fact 19-year-old Marcano.

“A positive identification of a female whose body was recovered in a wooded area on Oct. 2, 2021, has been identified as Miya Marcano,” the medical examiner said. “This case is currently under active law enforcement investigation and any further requests for information, including cause and manner of death, will be deferred to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.”

The cause and manner of her death have not been revealed by officials and the investigation remains open.

Marcano vanished on the same day a maintenance man improperly used a master key to enter her apartment, authorities said.

Officials said Armando Caballero, a maintenance worker at the apartment complex where Marcano lived and worked, is considered the “prime suspect.”

Caballero’s body was found three days after Marcano was last seen and died in an apparent suicide, according to authorities.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina said Marcano had repeatedly “rebuffed” romantic advances by Caballero.

Detectives spoke to Caballero after Marcano was reported missing, but had no evidence to detain him at that time. They obtained a warrant for his arrest after learning that he had entered her apartment before she disappeared. His body was then found inside a garage.