Mother found safe in the woods nearly a week after vanishing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The sons of a missing Tampa mother who was found safe Wednesday after being missing for six days is thankful she was found.

Anu Awasthi had not been seen since her husband dropped her off for a hair appointment on the morning of Aug. 10.

“I was so happy and overcome with emotion,” said Varun Awasthi, one of Anu Awasthi’s sons. “I’m just so thankful she’s safe.”

Varun Awasthi said Anu Awasthi was taken to a hospital for evaluation, but the family is thankful for the community’s help over the last week.

“We’d been so sick and worried the past six days,” said Rohan Awasthi, another one of Anu Awasthi’s sons. “My mom must’ve been so sick and worried about us.”

Anu Awasthi was found alive in a wooded area near the Walmart on Wednesday afternoon, a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson confirmed. Awasthi was in poor health when she was found, according to Nico Tusconi with We Are The Essentials, and was likely dehydrated and in shock.

“The person that saved my mom from the forest, first thing she asked him was how are my boys doing?” Rohan Awasthi said.

The group began searching for Awasthi on Wednesday morning. A discarded CVS bag led them to narrow their search, as they learned Awasthi was previously spotted at one of the stores.

“To see her actually with my own eyes and confirm it was her, it was the best moment of my life,” Rohan Awasthi said.

Varun Awasthi said they’re still trying to figure out what happened over the past six days, and how she ended up in the wooded area.