Mother of teen tased by police accuses officer of profiling her son

FORT MYERS, Fla. (NewsNation Now) — A Florida police officer’s actions are under review after video showed him tasing a 16-year-old boy last week.

The boy, Jack Rodeman, was standing across a patio from the officer when he was tased. He then fell onto a fire put and appeared to hit his head and knock a brick loose.

The boy’s mother, Kristina Rodeman, says Jack was just outside his girlfriend’s house and the officer profiled her son.

“[The officer] stated in his report that Jack was all in black clothing,” Kristina said. “Yeah, it’s a Black boy in black clothing, walking down the street at one o’clock in the afternoon. I don’t know what looks suspicious about that. I just don’t.”

She said her son is still dealing with headaches but, despite the fall, x-rays were negative. The family has not ruled out a lawsuit, according to Kristina.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles told NewsNation in a statement that an investigation was ongoing, but did not comment on the officer’s actions.