1 killed, 2 hurt in shooting at Alabama church

(NewsNation) — A shooting inside an Alabama church has left one person dead and two people hurt.

Law enforcement agencies rushed to St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills on Crosshaven Drive at 6:22 Thursday night for reports of an active shooter. The suspect is now in custody, Vestavia Hills Police confirmed.

Police say three people were shot inside the church. One victim has died. Two people are being treated for their injuries at local hospitals. Their conditions and identities have not been released at this time.

Residents have been urged to avoid the Vestavia Hills area, which is near Birmingham. Investigators say they know of no additional threats to the community.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted here.