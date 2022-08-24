2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting in front of DC senior residence

Law enforcement officials gather at the scene of a shooting, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, in northwest Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — Police said two people were killed and three others injured Wednesday in a shooting in front of a senior citizen’s center in Washington, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday’s shooting happened in the Truxton Circle neighborhood of Washington in front of a residence for senior citizens and near several high schools.

The shooting happened just before 1 p.m. when a black SUV pulled up in front of the senior residence and two men hopped out and opened fire, Executive Assistant Police Chief Ashan Benedict said.

A total of five men were shot. Two died at the scene, and three others were taken to area hospitals and were being treated Wednesday afternoon for their injuries.

🚨HAVE YOU SEEN THIS VEHICLE?🚨



MPD is seeking assistance in locating this suspect vehicle in connection to the shooting that just occurred in the unit block of O Street, NW.



Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 pic.twitter.com/1srKmPEIS8 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 24, 2022

Benedict said the shooting might have been related to an “open-air drug market” in the area.

Officers routinely make arrests nearby for the sale of narcotics and investigators believe the shooting was related to those drug sales, he said.

“This is an ongoing problem,” Benedict said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

