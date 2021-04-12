Multiple people shot, including officer at Knoxville, TN high school

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (NewsNation Now) — Multiple people, including a police officer, have been shot at Austin-East Magnet High School Monday afternoon, the Knoxville Police Department says.

The school building is reportedly secure, and students who were not involved in the shooting have been released to their families, according to Knox County Schools Superintendent Bob Thomas.

Authorities say the investigation and scene are active at this time, and ask people to avoid the area.

KPD reports the baseball field behind the high school is where parents can go to pick up their children.

Multiple agencies are on the scene of a shooting at Austin-East Magnet High School. Multiple gunshot victims reported, including a KPD officer. The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/ViQirnQSpx — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) April 12, 2021

