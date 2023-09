Murdaugh agrees to plea deal on federal financial charges

Alex Murdaugh smiles while listening to his son Buster Murdaugh testify during his trial at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County, S.C., home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Jeff Blake/The State via AP, Pool)

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Alex Murdaugh has agreed to plead guilty to federal charges that he stole millions of dollars from his former clients.

According to court documents, Murdaugh agreed to plead guilty to 22 federal charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, bank fraud, and money laundering.

Murdaugh has agreed to pay restitution set by the court during sentencing, a special assessment fee of $100 per count. He also agrees to give up any assets and property obtained from charges in the indictment with a minimum of $9 million.

The conspiracy to commit wire and bank fraud, bank fraud, and two of the wire fraud charges all carry maximum sentences of 30 years.

The two other wire fraud charges, conspiracy to commit wire fraud charges, and 13 money laundering charges all carry a maximum sentence of 20 years.

Murdaugh is scheduled to appear in federal court to plead on Thursday.