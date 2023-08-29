Skip to content
NewsNation
Sign Up
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Go
Primary Menu
2024 Election
Crime
Border Report
Your Money
Idaho College Killings
Weather
Climate
Space
Top Stories
Idalia could flood ‘nearly every home’ in Cedar Key, official warns
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
Naples, Florida mayor advises to ‘stay put’ if riding out Idalia
Video Icon
Video
Top Stories
Idalia strengthens to a hurricane ahead of Florida landfall
Video Icon
Video
Floridians on Hurricane Idalia’s dirty side will face storm’s worst
Video Icon
Video
What is considered a ‘major hurricane'?
Video Icon
Video
Federal funds available to deal with extreme heat
Video Icon
Video
Shows
Morning In America
NewsNation Live
NewsNation Now
The Hill on NewsNation
Elizabeth Vargas Reports
On Balance with Leland Vittert
[CUOMO]
Dan Abrams Live
Banfield
NewsNation PRIME
🔴 NewsNation Live
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Radio
More
Network
Your Morning
Meet The Team
Newsletters
Podcasts
Feedback
Advertise with Us
App
Channel Finder
How To Watch NewsNation
NewsNation TV Schedule
Go
Go
Go
Naples, Florida mayor advises to ‘stay put’ if riding out Idalia
Naples, Florida, was hit hard by Hurricane Ian last year
Mayor Teresa Heitmann says the city is well prepared this time around
She advised people not to go outside once the storm hits
Tyler Wornell
Updated:
Aug 29, 2023 / 05:44 PM CDT
Trending on NewsNation
Toddler sneaks out of crib, walks to McDonald’s alone
Video Icon
Video
Chilling photos of BTK resurface in investigations
Video Icon
Video
Protesters block road into Burning Man; rangers ram blockade
Mystery land buyers around California Air Force base revealed
Video Icon
Video
Search continues for woman missing from Colorado resort town
Video Icon
Video
Women charged with smuggling fentanyl in body cavities