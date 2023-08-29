Naples, Florida mayor advises to ‘stay put’ if riding out Idalia

  • Naples, Florida, was hit hard by Hurricane Ian last year
  • Mayor Teresa Heitmann says the city is well prepared this time around
  • She advised people not to go outside once the storm hits

