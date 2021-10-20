WASHINGTON – AUGUST 25: Members of the U.S. Military walk out of the gate at Walter Reed Army Medical Center August 25, 2005 in Washington, DC. Earlier today the Base Realignment and Closure Commission (BRAC) Commission voted to close the Army hospital and will give its recommendations to the President of the United States on or before September 8, 2005. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(NewsNation Now) — The U.S. Navy base that includes the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center was under lockdown Wednesday after a bomb threat was reported.

Visitors and staff were ordered to shelter in place at the Bethesda, Maryland base. The gates were closed to all traffic, the base said in a series of tweets.

“This is an emergency announcement affecting Naval Support Activity Bethesda,” the hospital said in a tweet. “A hazard exists at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. All personnel and beneficiaries are directed to stay clear of Walter Reed Bethesda.”

Walter Reed said all patient appointments were canceled.

This story is developing. Refresh for updates.

