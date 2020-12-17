NC couple married for 61 years dies of COVID-19 minutes apart

COATS, N.C. (NewsNation Now) — A North Carolina couple married for 61 years died minutes apart, holding hands, from coronavirus.

Sherwood and Doris Pope lived in Coats, North Carolina, 30 miles south of the capital Raleigh.

Shelton Pope, their son, told NewsNation affiliate WNCN that his mother fell ill after Thanksgiving, had difficulty breathing and tested COVID-19 positive. Shortly thereafter, his father contracted the virus.

“She loved that man and he loved her,” said Shelton. “Mom and dad was, was all about family. Where you seen one you seen the other.”

Described as selfless, willing to “do anything for anyone,” Shelton said they passed away Monday, in the same hospital room with their beds moved side-by-side.

“They passed away holding hands. Apparently dad left first and she was a minute or two later,” described Shelton.