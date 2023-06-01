Neighborhood shaken after girl’s body found in 10-gallon bucket

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (NewsNation) — A Louisiana community is still reeling over the tragic death of 6-year-old Bella Fontenelle.

Her body was found in May, strangled and stuffed into a 10-gallon bucket in her mother’s front yard in Jefferson Parish.

Bunnak “Hannah” Landon, 43, has been charged in Bella’s death. She is also the girlfriend of Bella’s father.

The families lived two blocks away from each other in an area with low crime and happy families. But police cars continue to circle the block, looking over Bella’s parents and attempting to protect their privacy. Her parents still have not spoken publicly about Bella’s death.

Doorbell camera footage captured what appears to be Landon casually wheeling a similar bucket down the street toward Bella’s mother’s home the night before the 6-year-old’s body was found.

Some who spoke with NewsNation’s Alex Caprariello said Landon and Bella had a “sweet relationship,” and were often seen riding bikes and playing in the pool together.

Landon had lived with Bella for at least four years, and court documents indicate that Bella’s father often trusted Landon to look after her and her older sister.

All of this is what led to the shock and disbelief neighbors felt when they first heard the news about Bella’s murder and the allegations against Landon.

“Shocking. Very shocking,” said Larry, a neighbor who wished to provide only his first name. “Kind of traumatic for everyone, especially seeing (Landon) with the children and so forth. But other than that, it was a really a shock.”

He wasn’t the only neighbor in disbelief.

“I still didn’t know what happened, hoping for the best. I thought maybe Hannah just went off with her or something, said Evan Hellmers, a next-door neighbor.

A memorial now stands outside Bella’s mother’s home.

Landon remains held without bond in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center and is scheduled to appear in court in July.

NewsNation writer Tyler Wornell contributed to this report.