Neighbors react to USPS driver killed in hit-and-run

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a USPS postal carrier dead Monday afternoon.

The hit-and-run happened Monday afternoon in the area of North River Cove Street and North Mulberry Street, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Police believe a dark colored Mercedes sedan struck the delivery truck and fled the scene.

“Last I spoke to him, about two days ago, he was planning his retirement within the next six to seven months,” said Tiffany Alameda, who has lived in the neighborhood for five years.

TPD said a postal carrier in his late 60’s was killed.

Those who live in the neighborhood said he was a hard-working man.

“Very nice man, late 60s, almost 70s, salt-and-pepper hair, blue eyes. He was the talk of the neighborhood, and now that everybody didn’t get their packages, they see why,” Alameda said. “They were even questioning: what’s going on? What’s going on, because he was that dedicated.”

“It’s sad it happened before the holidays, and we knew our mailman pretty well. Very nice, they’ve always been very nice folks,” said Alyssa and Ryan Albaugh, who live nearby.

Neighbors tell News Channel 8 there are people constantly speeding through their streets.

“People come through our neighborhood and don’t care about our neighborhood is what it seems like,” Alyssa Albaugh said.

“I’m pleading and begging for speed bumps, speed bumps,” Alameda said.

TPD said they found the dark Mercedes sedan about a mile away, with damage consistent with the crash.

Those who knew the mailman are begging for the person responsible to come forward.

“That person took a life, whether they were under the influence, whether they were on the phone, whether their kid dropped a bottle in the back seat, they were not supposed to leave,” Alameda said. “You killed someone.”

The Postal Service sent out a statement saying they are deeply saddened by the loss of their postal family member and are offering their condolences.